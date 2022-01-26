Man who died in Carrickfergus crash incident named locally as John Traynor

Emergency services including the Air Ambulance Northern Ireland are in attendance at a crash at the Knockagh Road in Carrickfergus. Photo by Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

A man who died following an incident in Carrickfergus on Wednesday has been named locally as John Traynor from Ballycastle.

Mr Traynor, who was in his early forties, reportedly became trapped under heavy machinery and died at the scene.

A number of emergency services including the Air Ambulance Northern Ireland had attended the incident at the Knockagh Road in the town.

Police said the death is not being treated as suspicious and the Health and Safety Executive have also been informed.

Causeway Coast and Glens Independent Councillor Padraig McShane extended his condolences to Mr Traynor’s loved ones and said: “In terms of the construction industry, it’s a massive blow, but far more so for his family. He was a very, very popular individual throughout the north Antrim area.

"He was known in many circles and he was involved in groups and societies – a great work ethic to him, he was fantastic with his hands and was particularly good with construction and electrical engineering.”

SDLP councillor Margaret Anne McKillop added that she was “deeply saddened” to hear of Mr Traynor’s passing.

"This man was from the Ballycastle area and was well-known locally,” she said.

"My heart goes out to his family and friends after receiving this heart-breaking news and my thoughts are with them.

“I’m sure the community in Ballycastle will support this man’s family in the difficult days, weeks and months to come and I’d ask they rally around them and help in any way they can, while also giving them appropriate space to grieve.”

In a post, local Mid and East Antrim councillor Marc Collins wrote: “I’ve been informed of the heart breaking news that a man has sadly lost his life as a result of this incident.

“My thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of the gentleman involved at such a difficult time.

“I would also like to pay tribute to all of the emergency services, including the Air Ambulance crew, for all their efforts.”

Alliance Party MLA Stewart Dickson added: “Very sad news today that this collision has resulted in a fatality, thoughts with family and friends. Thank you to @PSNIMEADistrict and other emergency services in attendance.”

UUP East Antrim MLA John Stewart described it as “absolutely awful news”.

"My thoughts and deepest sympathies are with his family and friends at this very difficult time,” he added.

“Thinking also of the first responders, emergency services and everyone else involved.”

Police said the road is still currently closed and motorists have been advised to seek alternative routes for their journey.

In a statement the PSNI said: “A man has died following an incident at Knockagh Road, Carrickfergus, this morning Wednesday January 26th.

“The death is not being treated as suspicious and the Health and Safety Executive has been informed.”