Man who died in Co Tyrone house fire named by police

The death will be investigated by the NI Fire and Rescue Service and the PSNI.

A man who died following a blaze at a residential property in Co Tyrone has been named by police.

Andrew Halliday, 52, died at the scene of the terraced house fire on Edinburgh Park in Omagh on Wednesday morning.

“Our investigation with the NI Fire and Rescue Service continues following the tragic death of 52-year-old Andrew Halliday in a house fire in Omagh today,” the PSNI confirmed on social media.

Earlier, Detective Sergeant Brian Reid said: "We were notified of the fire just after 6am and attended along with colleagues from other emergency services. Tragically, a man died at the property.

"The cause of the fire has not yet been determined and will be subject to investigation in liaison with the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service."

NIFRS said they were called to reports of a fire at a two story terraced house at 5.39am on Wednesday morning.

“Three fire appliances attended the incident - one from Omagh, one from Dromore and one from Fintona,” a spokesperson said.

"Firefighters rescued a man from the house and extinguished the fire. They administered first aid to the casualty, but tragically he died at the scene.

“The thoughts and sympathies of Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service are with his loved ones at this time.”

While the cause of the fire is not known, NIFRS have reiterated that it is “under investigation”.