Man who died in crash involving fallen tree in Moy named as Noel Sweeney

A man who died in a crash on Trewmount Road in Moy on Wednesday has been named as Noel Sweeney.

Mr Sweeney (57) was from Coalisland and was driving a Volkswagen Crafter van when the crash took place.

It involved a fallen tree and two other cars, a Mitsubishi Shogan and a Volkswagen Polo.

The PSNI said the crash was reported at around 8pm.

Sinn Fein MLA Linda Dillion said the news of Mr Sweeney's death had shocked the whole of Coalisland.

She said she personally knew Mr Sweeney and offered her condolences to his family and said that his death would be a massive loss.

“Noel was a gentleman who served the community both young and old in many ways," the Mid Ulster MLA said.

“He was proud of his town and we were certainly proud of him.

“I worked closely with Noel to try to improve services particularly for our young footballers.

“Noel will be sadly missed and my thoughts are with his family and friends at this sad time.”

Inspector Johnstone said: "Police, along with other emergency services, attended the scene.

"There were three occupants in the van and all three received medical treatment, but sadly the driver passed away in hospital.

"Some of the occupants of the other vehicles sustained injuries, not thought to be life threatening at this time.

"The Trewmount Road remains closed this morning with diversions in place.

"I would appeal to anyone who was travelling on the Trewmount Road, either prior to or after the collision, or anyone who witnessed it or captured it on their dashcam, to get in touch with us by calling the non emergency number 101, quoting reference number 1904 of 18/12/189."