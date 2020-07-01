Man who died in freak car accident was son of loyalist murder victim

Tributes have been paid to Warrenpoint man Loughlin Maginn (39) who was killed in a freak accident in Rathfriland.

Police said Mr Maginn died after he became trapped under his car shortly before 12.30pm on Wednesday when it rolled a short distance in a car park in Downpatrick Street.

It is the second tragedy for the family after his father, who had the same name, was murdered aged 28 in a notorious loyalist shooting in Rathfriland in 1989.

He had been accused at the time of being an IRA member which his family always denied.

Sinn Fein councillor Gerry O'Hare commented: "It's devastating news, I would know his brother and sister fairly well who live in the same village outside of Warrenpoint."

On the family losing both a father and son in shocking circumstances, he said: "It's a really tough time for them now, my heart goes out to them."

Ulster Unionist councillor Glenn Barr commented: "I understand that he had stopped to use the bathroom at the car park and when he turned around the car was reversing towards him.

"There was a young girl in the car at the time and he tried to stop it but he got crushed under the vehicle. My thoughts and prayers are with the family at this time."

Sinn Fein's South Down MP Chris Hazzard said the community had been left "shocked and saddened" by his death.

"My heart goes out to all the family at this very sad time. I was heartbroken for them all today when I heard this tragic news," he said.

"The PSNI have appealed to any drivers who may have dashcam footage which could help them establish exactly what happened to get in contact with them. Loughlin and his wider family are well respected in the local area and today's news will leave many shocked and saddened.

"Our thoughts are with all Loughlin's friends and loved ones at this sad time."

SDLP MLA Sinead Bradley passed on her condolences to the family and also thanked emergency services attending the scene.

"Their commitment to stepping up in the most challenging of circumstances is always appreciated."

Ms Bradley added: "May he Rest in Peace."

Police have urged anyone that witnessed the incident or captured dash-cam footage to contact them on 101, quoting reference 773 for July 1.

Two Ulster Defence Regiment soldiers were convicted of aiding the UFF in the murder of Loughlin Maginn Sr, a father-of-four who worked as a poultry processor.

In response to the family denials of IRA membership, the UDA plastered photos of Mr Maginn across Belfast at the time claiming they were from a security force file. Mr Maginn's death also led to the establishment of the Stevens Inquiry which investigated allegations of state collusion.