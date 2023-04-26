Man who died in ‘tragic accident’ at Tobermore Concrete named

A man who died during an incident at a paving materials supply factory in Co Derry in the early hours of this morning has been named locally.

A death notice posted by D Watters Funeral Services said Colin Desmond Thomas died “suddenly as a result of a tragic accident”.

Mr Thomas was described as the devoted husband of Karen, loving son of the late Desmond and Sandra, much loved brother of Michael and his wife Heather and Sarah and her husband Ronnie.

"We will love you always, peacefully sleeping,” the noticed added.

Emergency services were called at 1.29am to reports of an incident in Tobermore Concrete on the Lisnamuck Road, Tobermore.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) attended the scene. A spokesperson confirmed they received a call at 1.29am, adding: “NIAS despatched two Ambulances to the scene of the incident.

"No patients were taken from the scene.”

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police and the Health and Safety Executive are investigating the circumstances, although the man's death is not believed to be suspicious at this time.”

Tobermore Concrete said in a statement it had been left “devastated” by news of their employee’s death.

“Tobermore can confirm there has been a tragic accident in one of our factories. We are devastated to report that a colleague has lost his life,” it said.

“Our deepest condolences and thoughts are with the family at this difficult time. Tobermore are offering counselling to support our staff.

“At Tobermore, the Health and Safety of our employees is our utmost priority. An investigation is currently under way aided by the relevant authorities. We won’t be making any further comment at this time.”

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph, DUP local election candidate Anne Forde said she believed Mr Thomas was from Tobermore.

“A lot of people have said it is sad to see what has happened. Most of the workers in are local people,” she added.

“This is just a tragic accident and we don’t know what happened but time will tell.

“I would like to pass on my condolences to friends and family at this very tragic time. I’m praying for them, this will be very hard for them but people will help them in any way we can.”

Ian Brown, an Ulster Unionist representative for Magherafelt, said his “thoughts and prayers” were with family and friends of the deceased.

Many people from the local community reacted with sadness to the “heartbreaking news” and offered their sympathies to Mr Thomas’ wife Karen and the wider family circle.

One work colleague said: “Rest easy Colin you were a true gentleman and a good work mate. You will be sadly missed, thinking of Karen and family circle at this sad time.”

Another man added: “So sorry to learn of the sad and tragic passing of Colin, he was such a nice and friendly person to speak to when I worked at Tobermore.

"My sincere condolences to his wife and family at this sad & difficult time. God Bless.”

Funeral arrangements will be announced later.