Man who died on Cavehill was a gentle soul who had great love for his mum, funeral hears

A man who recently died at the Cavehill showed great love for his family, especially his mother, mourners were told at his funeral today.

Joseph Haggarty, known as Joe, died on June 22.

His grieving loved ones also described him as a “gentle soul” and “highly literate”.

During the funeral at The Ark Church in Cliftonpark Avenue, his sister Stephanie read out a poem he had written about their mum.

It read: “To the mother of all things heavenly, the mother whom I cherish quite contentedly, through the most poignant and dastard days, you have kept my head held astray.

“Though I do not show it often, you are what makes my heart soften, too little have I expressed to you, but alas so much I care for you.

“You are the brightest petal of the most beautiful rose in the garden, your arms of kindness and appreciation know no bounds.

"Through a time of struggle and desperation, it is you that brought me to salvation.

“Mum; you are my anchor in the most morbid periods. And to that, I thank you. I love you more than you know, you have been the most supportive person and best parent to me, and I am sorry for taking so long to realise.

“I know this isn’t a great Mother’s Day present, but I feel that you needed to see how much I appreciate you and so I wrote this poem.”

“We are absolutely devastated and heartbroken at Joe’s passing. There is a massive hole in our hearts and he will forever be missed and cherished.”

The 28-year-old was the second youngest of five siblings.

His family has asked that donations in lieu of flowers be sent to Lighthouse or Action Mental Health.

A funeral notice described him as the “beloved son” of Lorraine and Mark and “devoted brother” of Stephanie, Christina, David and the late Marley. He was also a “loving uncle” to Gary, Jessica, Christine and George.

Stephanie told the Belfast Telegraph that her brother was “failed by the system” and his other sister Christina said he “battled for the past 10 years, holding on for glimmers of hope”.

“His gentle soul was too pure for the world around him,” she added.

“We can only hope that his soul is at peace. We are absolutely devastated and heartbroken at Joe’s passing. There is a massive hole in our hearts and he will forever be missed and cherished.”

A fundraising page has been set up by a family friend to help with funeral costs and can be accessed here.

It says that “the suddenness of this loss has shaken us to our core, and the grief experienced by the family is immeasurable”.

It added: “We are setting up this fundraiser to surround them with love, support, and financial assistance as they navigate through this heart-wrenching time.

"Every contribution will go directly to assisting the family with funeral costs and offering a supportive hand during this period of mourning. Please join us in honouring the memory of a life taken too soon, and in providing comfort to a family whose hearts are heavy with sorrow.”