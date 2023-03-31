Man who found Titanic wreckage on how he ‘got lucky’ and his ‘connection’ to Belfast

"When we found it, we reacted with great enthusiasm, but then someone in the control room looked up at the clock and said, 'she sinks in 20 minutes'."

The Titanic sank on April 15, 1912, at 2.20am in the north Atlantic. Some 73 years later, on September 1, 1985, at 2am, Dr Robert Ballard and his team finally found the wreckage.

The innocent comment from a member of the crew reminding them of the time quickly put a stop to their celebrations, as they realised around 1,500 lives were lost at that very spot in the middle of the ocean.

Dr Ballard was speaking to the Belfast Telegraph at the Titanic visitor centre ahead of the 111th anniversary of the sinking of the ship, which was made only a stone’s throw away at the Harland & Wolff shipyard. A new exhibition has opened to mark the occasion, telling the story of 'Ballard's Quest'.

The oceanographer and former US naval intelligence officer recalled that, after the team caught a glimpse of the Titanic on their monitors and their celebrations stopped, they went out on to the deck of their research vessel, the RV Knorr. The Knorr was receiving images from an underwater video camera vehicle called the Argo, two miles beneath them.

"We went outside and raised the flag of Harland & Wolff and had a quiet moment to commemorate all those who had passed away," Dr Ballard said.

Titanic lost: Belfast Telegraph front page on 16/4/1912, one day after the disaster

What was not known at the time of the expedition was that it was a cover for a secret mission to find two nuclear submarines that were lost during the Cold War.

Not wanting the Russians to follow them, the US Navy sent Dr Ballard and his team under the guise of finding the wreckage of the Titanic - something he had always dreamed of doing.

"I was a naval intelligence officer doing missions for the Navy. We lost two submarines during the Cold War. One of them was called the USS Scorpion and it was carrying nuclear weapons, we don't like leaving those lying around," Dr Ballard said.

"My mission was to completely map the Scorpion and determine the status of, not only the nuclear weapons, but also the nuclear reactor and what is was doing to the environment. It turned out it was doing nothing whatsoever to the environment, but we needed a cover story.

"It turned out there were actually two submarines, the Scorpion and the Thresher, and the Titanic was lying in the middle, so it was perfect.

"I had spent most of my time mapping to Scorpion, so I only had 12 days left from when I arrived [to find the wreckage of the passenger liner], so I had to come up with a unique way of finding the Titanic in the dark with a flashlight - but I got lucky."

Dr Ballard said he had always saw finding the Titanic as the "Mount Everest of my underwater world".

Attempts to find it had previously been stymied by technical problems and other issues. A month prior to the September 1985 expedition, Dr Ballard, as part of a US-French operation, carried out a sonar search of the area. The team missed the wreckage, but got their chance weeks later.

Dr Ballard recalled the moment that the camera of the Argo caught a glimpse of one of the ship's boilers.

"That was the pivotal signature that said, 'this is the Titanic’. We were just so thrilled to be at the actual spot. The Titanic was kind of lost in space and then all of a sudden it was no longer lost.

"When you're at the very spot, it speaks to you. The location speaks to you. You can imagine the people in the water and in the lifeboats. The night we found her, it was almost identical, moonless and a calm sea."

The Titanic

He added that, despite what salvagers want the public to think, the wreckage isn't going anywhere.

"A lot of people think it's disintegrating, it's not. The bow, for example, went 90 feet into the bottom of the sea bed, and if you go down to where the ship is in the bottom and move the dirt away, it looks brand new.

"There's no oxygen in the mud so the hull is as good as ever and it's holding the ship together, so it's not going anywhere. It will be there forever."

On returning to Belfast, Dr Ballard's grinning reaction tells you all you need to know.

"It's always great to come back. I'm connected to Belfast now for the rest of my life, so it's almost like coming home," he said.