Man who lost dad and sister in Dublin bomb voices 'disgust' at victims slur in letter to Sinn Fein

A man who is still having shrapnel pulled from his back following a UVF bomb in Dublin 46 years ago said he is sickened at Sinn Fein's ongoing stance over the victims' pension.

Edward O'Neill was caught in the blasts, which killed his father, sister and 31 other people, in 1974.

And he said he has written to the Sinn Fein leadership and under-fire Martina Anderson - as well as every other Assembly member - to voice his disgust at a tweet sent out by the Foyle MLA earlier this week.

The Sinn Fein MLA was forced to apologise by her party vice-president Michelle O'Neill, after claiming the money from a Troubles victims' pension was mainly for those who took part in what she described as "Britain's dirty war in Ireland".

Ms Anderson had also claimed the pension would cost £800m and mostly go to "those involved in collusion and British troops, for instance paratroopers involved in shootings in Ballymurphy in 1971 and on Bloody Sunday in 1972".

The social media post, which was later deleted, sparked fury from all other political parties in Northern Ireland.

Mr O'Neill, who lives in the Republic, will not be eligible to apply for the pension as he was injured south of the border and said his anger stems from a moral stance, not a financial one.

"Terrorist bombers, gunmen, child killers and murderers from either republican or loyalist groups aren't victims. They chose their path. I never chose mine," Mr O'Neill wrote to Ms Anderson.

"Your tweet was beyond offensive, crass and frankly disgusting. You should be ashamed of yourself.

"Stop comparing these people to people like me. We never chose our path.

"The constant rhetoric of Sinn Fein likening these people to genuine victims is blatantly false. Stop it."

Mr O'Neill said he did receive a telephone call on Thursday from Mid-Ulster MLA Linda Dillion following his correspondence.

"I don't think it was the telephone call she was expecting," he told the Belfast Telegraph.

"I wanted to know in what world do Sinn Fein think someone like Shankill bomber Sean Kelly or Bobby Storey equates to someone like me? Certainly not in my world.

"I told her these people chose their path in life. I did not choose mine, to be caught in a bomb. I did not choose for my father and sister to be murdered. I did not choose to continue to have shrapnel pulled from me all these years later."

More shrapnel from one of the 1974 Dublin/Monaghan bombs still remains trapped in Mr O'Neill's body - and he still suffers pain more than four decades on.

The latest piece was only extracted in March this year.

Two coordinated loyalist attacks in Dublin and Monaghan on May 17, 1974 killed 33 people and an unborn child.

No-one has ever been convicted of involvement in the most deadly day of the Troubles.

"I'm sickened that they are still pushing this line and I'd be happy to meet them in a test of public opinion on it," he said.

"Had there been no political outcry there would have been no forced apology over what she said.

"Those words of hers should never have appeared in the first place and I'm furious that I am being compared to the likes of someone who would plant a bomb to kill an innocent child.

"But the more Sinn Fein keep comparing victims like me to the people who did this to me, the louder I'll shout."