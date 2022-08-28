Man who lost teenage sister in Shankill bomb lodges Feile complaint

The brother of a teenage girl who was killed in the Shankill bomb has made an official complaint over the Belfast Feile’s “promotion of terrorism”.

Gary Murray, whose sister Leanne (13) was one of nine innocent civilians who perished in the IRA atrocity, has outlined an official grievance with the Charity Commission and PSNI.

The victims’ campaigner is being represented by JWB Consultancy, which is run by loyalist activist Jamie Bryson.

In a statement the firm said the latest action follows a response it received in 2019 which stated the Charity Commission “was content with the responses” submitted by trustees after it made a complaint about the “promotion of terrorism” at the event.

Mr Bryson’s company claims it promised it would not hesitate to take action in the future if necessary.

“The apparent assurances from trustees were plainly bogus given that after a two year gap, due to Covid, that as soon as the Feile returned the promotion of terrorism again took centre stage (literally),” he added.

“The obvious question now arises as to what action will be taken given the engagement in 2019 was plainly insufficient, and the Charity Commission failed to take appropriately robust actions to protect the charity sector.

“In hosting the Wolfe Tones and Shebeen, Feile knowingly used charity resources (including promotional material/branding, volunteers, equipment and social media accounts) for the promotion of terrorism.”

Gary’s sister Leanne died in Frizzell's fish shop on October 23, 1993 on a trip to buy whelks when the IRA bomb exploded.

Her mother Gina has previously recalled her last memories of sharing a joke over Leanne's new three-inch heel shoes – and her daughter boasting at how tall she felt crossing the road.

Sean Kelly, one of the most notorious figures of the Troubles, received nine life sentences after being pulled from the rubble.

His accomplice Thomas Begley was killed in the premature blast.

The JWB statement claims that incidents which took place at Feile An Phobail are “antithetical” to charity purposes as set out in relevant legislation.

It also questions whether charity money is being used legally.

“We have also drawn the Charity Commission’s attention to what seems to ongoing illegality on the part of the commission,” the statement reads.

“The investigation of initial complaints is carried out by staff.

“The investigation of charities is a function of the commission.”

The statement, issue on on behalf of Mr Murray, urges the Charity Commission to take urgent and robust steps to protect the integrity of the sector.

It also reveals that a complaint has been made to the PSNI asking police to probe whether any criminal offences committed during the Wolfe Tones and Shebeen concerts – particularly under the Terrorism Act.

“The victims of the IRA have for too long been expected to sit back and permit statutory agencies, civic society and the political process to legitimise the terrorist actions of the Republican movement,” the statement concluded.

“This will no longer be permitted, and other IRA victims are welcome to join this complaint.”

The west Belfast festival was branded a “hate fest” by unionist politicians who have questioned whether funding should be withheld from the event following sectarian chanting.

A number of events provoked outrage earlier this month resulting in calls for public bodies to cut ties.

They included Wolfe Tones members, who wore shirts honouring the hunger strikers, leading the huge Falls Park audience in a chant of “ooh, ahh, up the ‘Ra”.

A PSNI spokesperson confirmed they are investigating the incident.

“We have received a complaint and are assessing whether any criminal offences may have been committed,” they said.