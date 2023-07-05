Man who murdered wife in car fire horror jailed for at least 18 years

Katrina Rainey was set alight in her car on the family farm in Co Londonderry

A Co Londonderry man who murdered his wife by throwing petrol over her and setting her on fire has been jailed for at least 18 years.

Thomas Rainey, of Quarry Road in Knockloughrim, was sentenced on Wednesday.

He previously pleaded guilty to murdering Katrina Rainey (53) at their home in October 2021.

Rainey (61) threw a bucket of petrol over his wife and set her ablaze while she was trapped in her car.

Appearing at Belfast Crown Court wearing a red jumper and check shirt, a grey-haired Rainey kept his head down throughout.

Mr Justice O’Hara said: “This is a significant prison sentence for a man of 61 but given the horror of what he did to his wife it is the least he deserves.”

