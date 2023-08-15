Man who pulled bodies from rubble of Shankill bomb traumatised by Belfast Féile IRA chanting

The Wolfe Tones perform at Feile in the Falls Park, west Belfast on August 13th 2023 (Photo by Kevin Scott).

A man who was first on the scene after the Shankill bomb and pulled bodies from the rubble has broken down and wept while describing how the Belfast Féile traumatises IRA victims every year with IRA chanting.

Jim Verner recalled the horrors he witnessed on on October 23, 1993 and also spoke of his regret at saving the life of one of the men responsible for the atrocity that claimed the lives of nine innocent people.

He told BBC Radio Ulster’s The Nolan Show that Féile an Phobail and those who promote and engage in pro IRA chanting "should see the likes of children getting carried out of bombs.”

“Every year I see and hear that thing that starts it off – the traumatisation of the bomb and right through to after it,” Mr Verner said.

Up the 'RA chanting at Feile Wolfe Tones finale

"That festival is, every year, ones get a drop of drink in them and then start glorifying terrorism shouting ‘Ooh Ah Up The Ra’.

"I live miles away, but how must the people of that part of west Belfast, the Shankill, feel whenever six bombs, the most bombed road in the country, when they hear ‘Ooh Ah Up The ‘Ra?

"How must they feel when they hear it when they know the trouble – especially the Shankill bomb, with the nine innocent people?”

Mr Verner described Tourism NI’s funding of the festival as “disgraceful” and called on the Charity Commission for Northern Ireland to do some serious reflection.

“The commission needs to have a good long look at themselves and think if ‘Ooh Ah Up The ‘Ra’ is not offensive to people who were murdered by the IRA,” he said.

“How would they feel if members of loyalist organisations went to places like Greysteel and shouted ‘Ooh Ah Up The UDA or UVF?”

Mr Verner ran through a cloud of dust and debris to pull the dead and injured from the rubble in the immediate aftermath of the explosion at Frizzell’s shop.

The scene of IRA bomb in Frizell's fish shop on October 23, 1993.

He wept as he recalled the chaotic scene and the unforgettable smell of burning flesh.

“That’s stuff I will take to the grave with me,” he said.

“My first instinct was to save people… somebody shouted there might be another bomb, but we stayed.”

The first badly injured man that Mr Vernor lifted to safety turned out to be one of the perpetrators.

“It was Sean Kelly,” the rescuer said.

“It haunts me, not his injuries - what haunts me more is that I carried the man who murdered nine innocent people.

“Everyone has tried telling me over the years that I did the right thing.”

Mr Verner, who was a regular customer of Frizzell’s but was running late on the day of the blast, said he regrets saving Mr Kelly’s life.

"I carried that man to safety,” he said.

"That man survived, that man has held celebrations of Thomas Begley – the other bomber who blew himself up, whose bits of blood and flesh was all over the place.

“Even Bobby Storey’s funeral he’s out in front – he puts up election posters for Sinn Fein.

"There is no remorse in that man.”

Sean Kelly was convicted of nine counts of murder and sent to jail for life on each count, but he was released under the terms of the Good Friday Agreement in 2000.

The Sinn Fein activist told a republican commemoration he was "truly sorry" for the loss of life and injuries caused in the attack.

But then he lauded his accomplice Thomas Begley as a "good" and "brave" volunteer.

“How brave is it to walk in and put a bomb down to murder nine innocent people?" Mr Verner asked.

“What if had been 29 people, 59 people, what if it was just one person?

“There’s no justification and you can’t flaunt that in front of people.”

Mr Verner, who wishes he “had strung him up from the nearest lamppost”, said that events celebrating and glorifying the IRA make it impossible to move on and heal from trauma.

Shankill bomber Sean Kelly (Peter Morrison/PA)

“They talk about the future and [say] put the past behind us,” he said.

“How can we put the past behind us when they glorify their past in front of everyone?"

Tourism NI said it is reviewing its funding of aspects of the Feile after it was again branded a “terror fest” by unionist politicians.

The Charity Commission confirmed it has received a request to review its decision not to take regulatory action following a complaint about pro-IRA chanting at last year’s event which is under consideration.

Meanwhile Wolfe Tones frontman Brian Warfield has rejected criticism of the band’s Sunday night set which included the song 'Celtic Symphony'.

He told Newstalk’s The Hard Shoulder there is silence when loyalist bonfires are lit every July.

"[They are] burning whole forests of wood at a time when global warming is around, that should be criticised, just as they're criticising one song out of a whole evening of two and a half hours," Mr Warfield said.

"We don't encourage chanting, it's not chanting, but the crowd sing along with every song that we sing."

Mr Warfield insisted that people have to understand that “the IRA were seen by the nationalist communities as defenders of their communities when unionist violence was burning people out of streets”.

“When refugees were running south because they had no peace in their own country, when they were being discriminated, gerrymandered in every way - and there was great silence about that,” he continued.

"It took a long time for unionists or the people to understand that it was totally wrong to discriminate against their fellow citizens".

Mr Warfield said the song was not written as a defence of the IRA but is the story about the Irish in Glasgow.

"As I went through that city I'm looking at the graffiti on the wall and I see 'Up the Celts, up the Celts' and I see underneath it 'Oh, ah, up the Ra’,” he explained.

"If they felt the need to support the IRA in their long struggle in Ireland for any kind of civil rights... they have supported Ireland in every decade going back to 1798.

"Remember: if I go through the Shankill Road all I see is 'King Billy' and I'd see UVF, UFF and all kinds of things.

"They were murderers of the nationalist people.

"We can go back a long time and go over old ground, but you can't criticise that song.”