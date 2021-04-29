Man who raped mum as she slept jailed for 10 years today

A 34-year-old unrepentant son who raped his still grieving mum as she slept has been jailed for 10 years today.

Because the man is considered a public danger, it will be for the Parole Commissioners to determine when he may be released from that sentence, or if he must serve it in full.

In addition, Judge Donna McColgan QC also imposed an extended five year term of supervised licence which the man, also placed on the Sex Offenders’ Register for life, must serve whenever freed.

Passing sentence the Belfast Crown Court judge revealed that while the man still denies raping his mum, branding her a liar, she has been left devastated because she will never see her “baby boy” again.

Her son was convicted in October last year by a jury, which Judge McColgan said rejected the man’s innocent pleas and instead accepted his mum’s evidence he raped her in her own bed, in the early hours of February 3, 2019.

The judge said the rape of the mother was a complete violation of trust of an extremely vulnerable sleeping woman in her own home, a place where she was entitled to feel safe and secure.

Judge McColgan said her victim impact statement was an “extremely heartfelt and emotional narrative” and revealed the woman who has been forced to move home, now finds everyday life unbearable.

“At one point she says ... and I quote ... ‘I still cry all the time not just because of what happened ... but also of the thought of never seeing my son again, for no matter what he has done, he is still my baby boy’,” said Judge McColgan.

In contrast in the man’s pre-sentence probation report he labels his mum as being a self-centred liar and is quoted as saying he “believed his mother lied in an effort to get him out of her house”.

The judge said the man also told the probation officer his mum “likes attention and likes to be the victim”, and he cares nothing for the impact he has caused, even on his sister because she sided with their mum and chose to believe her.

The PSNI welcomed the sentence.

Afterwards, a PSNI detective said: “Officers in the Police Service of Northern Ireland remain committed to investigating all reports of sexual offences. We will seek to place offenders before the courts so they can be made amenable for their crimes.

“I would like to take this opportunity to assure any victims of sexual abuse that they will be treated with sensitivity and respect, and I would continue to encourage anyone who has experienced any form of sexual abuse to contact police on 101, or ‘999’ in an emergency.”