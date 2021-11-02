Man who repeatedly punched bus inspector in Belfast gets 18 months probation

A man who repeatedly punched a bus inspector in Belfast has been sentenced to 18 months probation.

Jonathan Wilton was also ordered to pay the victim £300 compensation for knocking his glasses off in the city centre assault.

The 37-year-old defendant, of no fixed abode, launched the attack at Wellington Place on October 4 this year.

Belfast Magistrates' Court heard he boarded the bus despite being initially refused entry.

Other passengers were then informed that the service would not be departing due to Wilton's behaviour.

He was eventually persuaded to leave, but lashed out at the inspector as he got off.

A Crown lawyer said: "The defendant struck him on the face, knocking his glasses off, before striking him a further two times."

Translink staff then alerted police that Wilton had boarded a second bus on Donegall Square East.

Officers called to the scene discovered him slumped and asleep on one of the seats.

A carrier bag located with Wilton contained a quantity of cannabis which he said was for his own use.

He told police that he could not remember punching the inspector.

Wilton pleaded guilty to common assault and possession of a Class B drug.

Defence counsel Declan Quinn said his client had been homeless at the time due to a family fall-out.

"He's deeply ashamed of his behaviour, the barrister submitted.

"This was an assault on a public servant for which he wants me to apologise openly today."

Based on Wilton's early admissions and a pre-sentence report, District Judge Mark McGarrity imposed the probation and compensation orders.

Giving him 26 weeks to pay, Mr McGarrity warned: "If you don't you will go to prison."