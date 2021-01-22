Man who rescued neighbour from house fire in Portrush honoured

A man who rescued his neighbour from a house fire in Portrush has been honoured for his efforts.

Conard McCullough raced to the aid of the woman when her home went up in flames on January 8.

He used a ladder to scale the outside of the building and was able to help her to safety.

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Mark Fielding met with Mr McCullough this week at West Strand where he presented a certificate and a token of appreciation.

Alderman Fielding said: "Conard did a very selfless thing and as Mayor I wanted to recognise his bravery which helped to avert a potential tragedy.

"His decision to take immediate action to help his neighbour undoubtedly saved a life, and during these difficult times it's been encouraging for all of us to see community spirit in action in this way.

"On behalf of the Borough, I want to thank Conard for his actions which are an example to us all."