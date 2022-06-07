Man who took a Samurai sword into Royal Victoria Hospital gets 12 months’ probation

A man who took a Samurai sword into a Belfast hospital has been sentenced to 12 months’ probation.

A judge also ordered destruction of the blade discovered among Modestas Frolovas’ belongings.

The 28-year-old Lithuanian national, of no fixed abode, was detained at the Royal Victoria Hospital on March 28 this year.

Belfast Magistrates’ Court heard he had been sleeping in a busy waiting area but became irate and swore at police called to the scene.

A prosecution lawyer said Frolovas shouted obscenities and ignored pleas to calm down, causing further annoyance to other members of the public.

When officers searched him, they discovered a Samurai sword in his bag.

Frolovas admitted charges of possessing a blade in a public place and disorderly behaviour.

Defence barrister Conn O’Neill told the court his client had been homeless and wanted to get arrested to secure somewhere to stay.

He argued that the sword was a blunt ornament which was not produced at any stage.

“It’s not a case of someone trying to take on all-comers in an accident and emergency ward,” Mr O’Neill insisted.

Based on pre-sentence reports, District Judge Amanda Brady imposed a 12-month probation order.

She told Frolovas: “You can’t carry a Samurai sword about in your luggage.

“I’m also going to order destruction of the weapon.”