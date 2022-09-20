Man who tried to bite police officer after threatening to blow up north Belfast petrol station avoids jail

A man who tried to bite a police officer after threatening to blow up a north Belfast petrol station has avoided immediate imprisonment.

Nicholas McSharry, 25, received a three-month suspended sentence for carrying out the assault and damaging a PSNI vehicle.

Belfast Magistrates’ Court heard he was arrested for causing annoyance to others at the service station on the Crumlin Road in the early hours of August 30.

A Crown lawyer said McSharry threatened to kill himself and “blow the place up” while smoking a cigarette.

As the defendant was being taken into custody, he pulled a door panel off the police vehicle.

He then declared that he was going to “kick off”, lunged at the constable and attempted to bite him on the arm, the court heard.

McSharry, of no fixed abode, admitted criminal damage and assault on police.

Defence counsel Michael Boyd said: “He apologises for his behaviour which was caused by drunkenness.”

The barrister added that his client is also seeking to address mental health issues.

Giving McSharry credit for pleading guilty, District Judge Mark McGarrity decided to suspend the prison term for two years.

Mr McGarrity also ordered him to pay the PSNI £200 in compensation.