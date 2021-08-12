Man whose body discovered in Co Fermanagh named locally as father-of-two Ferenc Beres

A father-of-two whose body was found in Co Fermanagh on Monday has been named locally as Ferenc Beres.

Police attended the scene of a road collision in Maguiresbridge earlier in the week, with Mr Beres’ body then discovered on the Belfast Road a time later at around 1.40pm.

Police have not confirmed however if the discovery of Mr Beres is linked to the earlier crash they attended in the area on that day.

Police were in the area following a collision at around 1.15pm on Main Street in the town, with a male driver reported to have left the scene at the time.

A post mortem is due to be carried out on Thursday to determine the cause of Mr Beres’ death.

Mr Beres was a regular gym user, with The Power House Gym in Enniskillen paying tribute to him on social media.

"It is with deep regret we learn of the passing of Ferenc Beres, a much loved member and friend of all here at the Powerhouse,” they wrote.

“We want to extend our deepest condolences to Ferenc’s family and friends from all of us here, we will miss you dearly.

“Your life was a blessing, your memory a treasure, you are loved beyond words and missed beyond measure.

“Rest in Peace, until we meet again.”

A PSNI spokesperson said: "At around 1.15pm, officers received a report of a road traffic collision at Main Street in Maguiresbridge, in which the male driver of one of the cars involved left the scene.

"Shortly before 1.40pm a further report was received that a man’s body had been discovered a short distance away on the Belfast Road.

"Anyone with any information about this incident or who may have captured dash-cam footage from the area which could assist with police enquiries, is asked to call officers at Enniskillen on the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference number 983 09/08/21, or submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport."

A funeral notice for Mr Beres said he was the partner of Antoinette and the “devoted” father to Tibor and Bianka and “loving grandfather” to Josuha.

The funeral for Mr Beres is to take place on Thursday in Lisnaskea.