Man with severe learning difficulties victim of 'shocking' attack in Ballymena

A man with severe learning difficulties has been assaulted by youths in what police described as a "shocking attack".

The attack happened outside a community centre on Raphael Way in Ballymena at around 7.30pm on Friday.

Police said the victim, aged in his 20s, was standing outside the centre when he was approached by two male youths who pushed him to the ground and began kicking him.

The youths then poured alcohol over him after he lay on the ground before fleeing the scene. The victim suffered injuries to his back and wrist.

PSNI Inspector Ash said: “This was a shocking attack on a totally defenceless person and I would strongly urge anyone with any information about the incident to contact officers in Ballymena on 101 quoting reference number 1950 13/03/20."

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.