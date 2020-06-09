Man, woman and children escape injury in Derry pipe bomb attack

The scene at Lincoln Courts, in the Waterside area of Derry, after a suspected pipe bomb exploded in the back garden of a house. Photo by Lorcan Doherty / Press Eye.

A man, woman and two young children escaped injured in a pipe bomb attack in Londonderry, police said.

They were in a nearby property at the time of the attack.

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood MP condemned those behind the incident.

He described it as "an attack on the entire community" and has appealed for anyone with information to contact police.

“Those responsible for this pipe bomb could have caused tragedy for people in this city. They don’t care about people here, their only goal is to create chaos and crisis," he said.

“The people of this city have rejected this violence and those behind it. The people responsible need to understand that they are not wanted in Derry."

Police responded to a report of a "loud bang" in the Lincoln Court area at around 1am on Tuesday, finding the remains of a suspected pipe bomb in the back garden of a home.

Detective Sergeant Richard Donnell said: "One man aged in his 20s was inside a nearby property during the incident, but was not injured, as were a female in her 20s and two young children.

"The object has been taken away for further forensic examinations, with no damage reported to the property.

“Thankfully there were no reports of any injuries following this reckless act, which could have had serious consequences in this residential area.

“Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances and we would appeal to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference number 88 09/06/20. To submit a report online please use our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ . You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/. “