Manager Brian Clough told former soldier and Forest fan to ‘get up off his backside’ after IRA attack in heartwarming letter

A former soldier who was badly injured in a car bomb in south Armagh in 1979 has told how he received a letter from legendary Nottingham Forest manager Brian Clough wishing him well.

Clough jokingly told Billy Lundy “to get up off his backside” and get back to the City Ground to support the club.

The lifelong Forest fan (66), from the East Midlands, was just 22 when he was severely burned in the IRA attack on Crossmaglen’s Castleblayney Road on February 3, 1979.

It was his third tour in Northern Ireland with the Grenadier Guards after previous stints in Newtownhamilton, Londonderry and Belfast.

After being flown to Musgrave Park’s military wing from his Crossmaglen base, Mr Lundy was taken straight to a specialist burns unit in Woolwich Hospital, where he spent the rest of the year before being discharged with a military pension in 1980.

It was during his time in the burns unit that he received the unexpected message from Forest’s two-time European Cup winning manager.

In the letter, dated February 13, 1979, Clough, who was informed of Mr Lundy’s injuries by the soldier’s closest friends, said: “This letter might come as a surprise to you, and it will be an even bigger surprise when I tell you to get up off your backside and get yourself fit, because there are a lot of games to be played at the City Ground this season and I have a seat waiting for you for all the matches for the rest of the season as soon as you are able to come and see us.

“I know it is difficult for you and I won’t pretend to begin to understand how you feel, but you know we want you here just as soon as possible.

“We all hope you get better quickly and everyone here sends their love and best wishes. We are all thinking of you and looking forward to seeing you at one of Nottingham Forest’s matches when you are well.”

The 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards stationed in Crossmaglen in 1978/1979 (Credit: Pic: Billy Lundy)

Today, Billy looks back on the letter and laughs because even though Clough told him to get off his backside, his backside was badly burned and he used to do everything he could to keep off it.

Clough, who was well-known for his outspoken and brash personality, was not one for mincing his words, and Billy said if he had received the letter today, a few people may have complained, but he described the message as “very special”.

“I’ve been supporting Forest since I was a kid, and when I was in Northern Ireland in the base, I had a picture of Forest,” he said.

“He didn’t have to do it. To get a letter like that from such a top manager, which he was, was quite remarkable, I thought.”

Due to his injuries, Mr Lundy missed Forest’s first European Cup triumph in 1979 when the club beat Malmo in Munich, but he spent a week in Madrid the following year when Clough’s side defended their title with a 1-0 win against Hamburg.

Mr Lundy, who still attends Forest games today — although tickets are much harder to come by with the club’s return to the Premier League — didn’t go out of his way to meet Clough as he was “just pleased” to get the letter and didn’t want to bother him.

He also said former Northern Ireland and Forest captain Martin O’Neill was the “best” of the squad’s players in their second European Cup win.

“I hope they stay up this season,” he added. “I said to the guys I go to the matches with that as long as we’re not relegated it’ll be a great season.”

Looking back at his tours of Northern Ireland during the Troubles, Mr Lundy said one of the darkest memories was when three of his friends were shot dead just a few days before Christmas in 1978 on Crossmaglen’s Newry Street.

“That sticks out in my mind,” he said. “The patrol commander, who I know quite well, was very lucky not to be killed himself. He received a military medal at Buckingham Palace when he got back.

“But I suppose, looking back, it’s never bothered me too much. Although I’m badly scarred and disfigured, I have always taken the view worse things have happened to other people.”

The letter Nottingham Forest manager Brian Clough sent to Billy Lundy while he was recovering in military hospital (Credit: Pic: Billy Lundy)

He also wanted to thank the “great people of Northern Ireland” who sent him countless get well wishes and cards while he was recovering in hospital.

“They weren’t told to do it, they just did it,” said Mr Lundy. “They probably saw it on the TV and many of the messages were addressed to ‘the soldier injured in Northern Ireland this afternoon’.

“A lot of people think a British solider like myself, who was seriously injured and badly scarred for the rest of my life — I don’t hold anything against anybody.

“I was a soldier and met a lot of great people in Northern Ireland and they are great people.”

Reflecting on the recent prosecutions for Troubles-related crimes against former soldiers, Mr Lundy felt if anyone did commit a crime they should face the courts but asked why now, after 40 years.

“I’m a bit suspicious about it because many of these soldiers are retired, they’re old and some have health problems,” he said.

“I don’t think it’s proper but if they did break the law they should go to court. They’re no different from anybody else.

“All sides have got to agree to the amnesty bill because you can’t have one side getting away with things and the other side getting prosecuted. It’s got to be all-inclusive.”