Manchester police appeal for Belfast family of Anton Mag Uidhir

Manchester police are appealing for help in tracing the next of kin a man raised in Northern Ireland who has passed away.

Anton Mag Uidhir (54) was found dead at him home at Empress Court, Old Trafford, on November 5.

A Great Manchester Police spokesperson said: "There are believed to be no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death."

It is understood Mr Mag Uidhir was raised in Belfast and it is understood he has a brother living in the area.

Anyone with any information about his next of kin has been urged to contact Police Coroner’s Office in Stockport on 0161 856 9677.