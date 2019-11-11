Manchester police appeal for Belfast family of Anton Mag Uidhir
Manchester police are appealing for help in tracing the next of kin a man raised in Northern Ireland who has passed away.
Anton Mag Uidhir (54) was found dead at him home at Empress Court, Old Trafford, on November 5.
A Great Manchester Police spokesperson said: "There are believed to be no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death."
It is understood Mr Mag Uidhir was raised in Belfast and it is understood he has a brother living in the area.
Anyone with any information about his next of kin has been urged to contact Police Coroner’s Office in Stockport on 0161 856 9677.