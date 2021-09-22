Mane man: Belfast Giants ace Raine to chop his locks in aid of mental health charities

Belfast Giant Kevin Raine hoists the trophy after being crowned champions at the SSE Arena in 2019

Belfast Giants player Kevin Raine is facing the chop — but all for a good cause.

The Canadian defenceman will be shaving his luscious locks in aid of charity as he is raising money for Action Mental Health Northern Ireland and the local branch of the Canadian Mental Health Association in his home town of Dryden, Ontario.

Raine’s hair will all come off at tonight’s season ticket holder event at the SSE Arena, where the Giants will allow fans into the building for the first time since March 2020 to see their new team on the ice and catch a glimpse of their new jerseys as well.

The 28-year-old is one of those players making his return to the Giants after their entire 2020-21 season was cancelled due to the pandemic.

He revealed the hair hasn’t been shorn since he left Belfast 18 months ago, and estimates it is now 24 inches long.

“It was too long when we left here in March last year and I haven’t touched it since then,” he laughed.

“That speaks to how long it’s been since we’ve been away.

“But it’s great to be back in Belfast, and with the Giants going with this ‘Giants Reborn’ motto, it seems like the right time for the hair to go the same way.”

It is, of course, being done for all the right reasons, with Raine a strong advocate on mental health issues, having struggled with his own in the past.

Over lockdown the player started a YouTube channel where he spoke to other sports stars and mental health professionals about the issues they have been suffering.

He has encouraged others to do the same, and has also been active on social media doing likewise.

While he knows there is a lot more work to be done in that regard, Raine is happy taking a lead in trying to help others, and hopes that by taking action it will allow people to step forward and speak out.

“Given how the last year has been for a lot of people and the circumstances people have faced, it’s a topic that’s come more to light and something people can rally behind,” added Raine.

“The more people like myself can talk about issues like this, the more I think other people will realise they too can do the same.

“It’s something I’ve focused on a lot more personally and something we as athletes can do to try and drive conversation.

“Whether it’s yourself or your neighbour, it’s something that affects us all, so to be able to come back and be able to gather and cut the hair for a good cause is something I’ve waited on for so long — it’s why my hair is so long!”

You can donate to Raine’s charity fund by going to justgiving.com/fundraising/returntoplay