Man’s ‘absolute fear’ after being shot at by love rival, court is told

A man was fired at twice with a sawn off shotgun by his rival for the affections of a woman, Derry Crown Court has been told.

Robert Gillespie (53) of Tamneynore Park in Derry has gone on trial charged with the attempted murder of Warren Roberts on July 24, 2018 and possessing a shotgun on the same date.

Yesterday, Warren Roberts gave evidence of the shooting and said that when it happened he felt “absolute fear”.

The witness told the jury that he left his work at 7am on the date in question and then drove to the Sevenoaks area of the Waterside.

He said he noticed a car pulling out slowly in front of him and thought to himself: “Is this guy even awake does he not see me?”

Mr Roberts said he veered to the right to try and avoid a collision but the other car drove into him.

He said he was about to give the other driver “a few choice words” when he noticed the man was masked and carrying what appeared to be a sawn-off shotgun.

Mr Roberts said the other driver was getting out of the car with the gun in hand and was aiming it in his general direction.

The witness said that he wondered, “What the hell is going on?” before driving off to get away.

As he drove away he said he heard a shot from no more than 60 feet away.

The court heard that the witness said he was followed by other car and he could see in his rear view mirror the driver putting the gun out the window and he “heard a bang”.

Mr Roberts then drove to the PSNI station.

Defence counsel Kieran Mallon told Mr Roberts he was not challenging anything he had said but asked if the gunman had tried to move towards the driver’s side before he fired.

However, the witness said it would have been quite a distance for him to do that.

He was asked was he aware of the previous relationship between Gillespie and the woman he was currently in a relationship with and he said he wasn’t.

Previously Mr Mallon had asked one of the police officers who had investigated the incident the location of the shotgun pellets on Mr Roberts car.

The officer agreed that there was no damage to the front of the vehicle or the driver’s side of the car.

The trial continues.