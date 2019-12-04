Man's body discovered after fire at Co Armagh house
The body of a 34-year-old man has been discovered following a fire in a house in Co Armagh.
The discovery was made at a house on Derrynoose Road in Keady on Wednesday.
The fire service received a call shortly after 11am on Wednesday to attend the fire at a two storey house.
Two fire engines went to the scene. A spokesperson said: "A 34 year old man was confirmed dead at the scene. A fire in a downstairs bedroom had burnt itself out. "
The cause of the fire is now under investigation.