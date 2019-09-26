Man's body found in Northern Ireland play park

The death is not being treated as suspicious.

A man's body has been found in a children's play park in Dungannon this morning.

A PSNI spokesman said officers attended the scene of a sudden death at Newell Road in the Co Tyrone town.

The death is not being treated as suspicious. The Armagh I reports the park, known as Panda Park, has been cordoned off as forensics carry out investigations.

One eye-witness, speaking to Armagh I, said: "It just didn’t look good at all. There was a white sheet placed over the body.

"I just pray for the person’s family – it’s such a dreadful thing for anyone, and God love those who may have discovered that this morning.”