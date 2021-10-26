Man’s body recovered from lake near Templepatrick Hilton Hotel

Hilton Hotel in Templepatrick where a man’s body has been recovered from a lake.

A man’s body has been recovered from a lake in Co Antrim on Tuesday afternoon, police have confirmed.

They said emergency services were tasked to the scene of the incident near the Hilton Hotel in Templepatrick following reports that a man had entered the water.

Fire crews, including two fire appliances attended the scene along with a specialist rescue team who carried out a water rescue operation.

Ambulance crews also attended, with a spokesperson for the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service confirming no one was taken from the scene.

"NIAS dispatched an Emergency crew, HART crew and ambulance officer to the scene,” they said.

"The Charity Air Ambulance with HEMS crew on board was also tasked to the incident.

"No-one was taken from the scene."

It is understood the man was aged in his 50s.

A spokesperson for Hilton Belfast Templepatrick Golf and Country Club told the Belfast Telegraph: “We were very saddened to learn of the fatality in our grounds and we assisted the emergency services, when needed, yesterday.

Our thoughts are with the bereaved family at this difficult time.”

UUP councillor Paul Michael said his “thoughts and prayers” were with the man’s family.

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph, Mr Michael said: “My sympathies at this time go out to all concerned particularly this gentleman’s family. A very, very tragic incident indeed. Really, really sad news at this time coming out of there.”

"It happened in the pond around the grounds of the Hilton Hotel and the golf course. He was in the pond I believe.

"My understanding is there was two men actually diving in the pond, it is quite deep and something terrible has clearly happened.

"I understand he didn’t surface and at that stage there was some concern and the rescue was called.

“It is certainly not news that would be something you would hear. Hilton has had the golf course there for a number of years now and very well run and very well managed.

“Tragic news and so sad and I have no doubt the people of Templepatrick will be in a sense of shock on hearing this news.”

UUP councillor Jim Montgomery said the man involved was one of two diving for golf balls in aid of a charity.

"It's a heartbreaking incident," he said.

"It's tragic that any accident like this could ever happen, especially when the person involved was doing such good work. My thoughts are with all of those who knew the gentleman."

In a statement, Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council said: “The Council has been made aware of an incident in the Paradise Walk area of Templepatrick earlier today.

“The incident is currently being investigated by the Council. As this is a live investigation, no further comment can be made at this time.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with this gentleman’s family at this very sad time.”

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police received a report today (Tuesday 26 October) shortly before 2.05pm, for the concern for safety of a man in a lake in the Paradise Walk area of Templepatrick.

“Police and other emergency services responded. Sadly, a man’s body was later recovered from the water.

“The local council have been made aware.”

The Hilton Hotel has been contacted for a response.