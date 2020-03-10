Man's body recovered from River Bann near Banbridge

A man's body was recovered from River Bann near Huntly Road in Banbridge. Credit: Google Maps

The body of a man has been recovered from the River Bann.

The PSNI said the body was recovered near Huntly Road in Banbridge, Co Down, on Tuesday afternoon.

Police do not believe the death was suspicious but enquiries are continuing.

DUP councillor Mark Baxter, posting on social media, said: "Sad to learn that a body has been recovered from the River Bann near Lenaderg, has been identified and police are contacting family members.

"Thoughts and prayers with the family."