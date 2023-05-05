Man’s body recovered from River Lagan in Belfast city centre

A man has died following an incident in the River Lagan during the early hours of this morning.

Police were called to the Lagan Weir area of Belfast’s city centre at around 2.20am on Friday (May 5) following reports of a man and woman in the water.

Officers were joined at the scene by other emergency services and the woman was recovered from the water, then taken to hospital.

A man's body was later recovered from the river.

Police have said the death is not being treated as suspicious at this time.

