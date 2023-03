The man's body was recovered from a small lake in the Gasworks area of south Belfast

The body of a man was recovered from a small lake in south Belfast on Christmas Day.

Police attended the scene and the man’s body was recovered from a lake in the Gasworks area of the Ormeau Road on Saturday.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police attended the scene of the sudden death of a man in the Ormeau Road area of Belfast on Saturday afternoon. The death is not being treated as suspicious at this time.”