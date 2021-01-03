Man’s body recovered in Lough Erne

A police spokesperson said the man's death was not being treated as suspicious. (Niall Carson/PA)

A man's body was recovered from the water at a private marina near Derrylin in Co Fermanagh on Saturday night after what's believed to have been a tragic accident.

The search - involving personnel from the PSNI, Belfast Community Rescue, the RNLI and Coastguard - was launched after the man went missing hours earlier.

It's believed that the man, understood to have been aged 69, had entered the water accidentally while checking his boat in frosty conditions.

A Belfast Community Rescue spokesperson said: "A short time after deploying, divers located a body believed to be the missing person.

"The management and volunteers of the Community Rescue Service extend their deepest sympathy to the family and friends of the deceased at this sad time."

