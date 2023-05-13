Man’s car and phone stolen in Co Down hijacking

On Friday night, a man armed with a weapon demanded that the victim get out of his parked car and give over his phone.

The victim tried to escape and was then chased by the man with the weapon. The man tripped the victim up and made off with his car and phone.

Detective Sergeant Westbury said: “Police received a report that at approximately 11.20pm on Friday, 12th May that a man, who was armed with a weapon, demanded the owner of a parked car get out and hand it over, along with his phone.

“The victim fled from the scene and was chased by the man with the weapon who tripped him up.

“He handed over his phone and the suspect got into the car and drove off. The vehicle was later recovered in the Clanmorris Square area of Bangor.

“This was a terrifying experience for the victim and our enquiries are at an early stage to determine exactly what happened and who was responsible.”

Police have asked that anyone with information contact them via 101.