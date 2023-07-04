Man’s death after falling from cliff in Portrush ‘not being treated as suspicious’

The Coastguard at the scene of the incident at Ramore Head

A man has died after falling from a cliff in Portrush.

Emergency services were tasked to the incident on Ramore Head in Portrush shortly after 7pm on Monday night.

The PSNI said the man’s death was not being treated as suspicious.

"Officers attended along with our colleagues from other emergency services, including HM Coastguard. Sadly, the man died at the scene,” said a spokesperson.

Coastguard teams; including the Rescue 199 helicopter from Prestwick, were involved in the attempted rescue operation alongside the PSNI and Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

In a statement on social media, Coleraine Coastguard said: “Coleraine and Ballycastle Coastguard Rope Rescue Teams were tasked this evening to reports of a person fallen from the cliffs at Ramore Head, Portrush.

“A casualty was recovered but sadly declared deceased at the scene.”

Carla Lockhart MP said the incident had left a family grieving.

"Such sad news. Our thoughts are very much with all those caught up in this tragic incident,” she said.

"The beginning of the summer holidays and a family plunged into grief. Many thanks to our emergency services who are always to the fore in times of need.”

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough councillor Lee Kane has expressed his condolences.

"More sad news coming from Portrush. My thoughts are with everyone involved,” he said.