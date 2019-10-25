Man's jaw broken after gang of 15 beat him in Belfast cemetery

The man was assaulted by up to 15 people (stock photo)

A man in his 20s has had his jaw broken and cheekbone fractured after being he was attacked by up to 15 people at Belfast City Cemetery.

At around 4pm on Thursday police received a report of the assault at a roundabout in the cemetery in west Belfast on Friday October 18.

Constable Keogh said: "The man sustained a broken jaw and a fractured cheekbone during the incident. He was taken to hospital for his injuries.

“The man is described as wearing a red hooded top, light blue jeans and black trainers.

“Enquiries are continuing and we would appeal to anyone who witnessed the assault to contact police at Woodbourne on 101, quoting reference number 733 23/10/19."