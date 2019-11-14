Man's jaw broken in Belfast aggravated burglary

A man had his jaw broken after he was beaten by a gang of armed masked men in his Belfast home.

Police are treating the incident West Circular Road incident on Wednesday as an aggravated burglary.

At around 10.30pm, three masked men armed with a hammer, baseball bat and a suspected firearm entered the home.

The victim, aged in his 20s was taken to hospital for injuries to his face and body.

A silver Volkswagen Passat was stolen from the property during the incident."

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, police are investigating a ram raid at a petrol station in Armagh in the Railway Street area on Thursday morning.

At around 2.30am a Mazda car reversed into the front of the premises.

Four men inside the car then entered the premises before making off with a sum of money and a quantity of cigarettes. The men made off in the car towards the Richhill area following the incident.

Police are appealing for information and can be contacted on 101.