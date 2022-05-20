Man's sudden death after Greenisland incident ‘believed to be suspicious’

A man has died suddenly following an incident in Greenisland on Thursday afternoon.

The incident happened at a property in The Cairn View in the area.

Three PSNI teams and three ambulances are reported to have attended the scene of the incident and it is believed the death is being treated as suspicious.

Police forensics teams were also seen entering the property.

Police at the scene of an incident in The Cairn View area of Greenisland on May 20, 2022 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

In a statement, the PSNI said: “Police are currently in attendance at the scene of a sudden death in The Cairn area of Greenisland. There are no further details at this stage.”

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service has been contacted for a response.