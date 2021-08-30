Mansion where Sunningdale Agreement talks held to be converted into retirement apartments

The venue for the first attempt to find peace in Northern Ireland is being turned into an upmarket housing estate.

More than 160 new homes are being built at leafy Sunningdale Park where, in December 1973, unionist and nationalist politicians attempted to form the power-sharing government aimed at ending the Troubles.

Now, however, a mix of apartments, cottages, bungalows and detached family homes are going up in what was once an untouched 16.5-acre area of parkland near the Berkshire village.

Northcote House, the Grade II listed neo-Georgian mansion which hosted the Northern Ireland talks, is being converted into retirement apartments as part of the new development.

Originally built in 1931 by Sir Hugo Cunliffe-Owen, former president of British American Tobacco, Northcote House was bought by the Government in 1947 and used as a civil service college, then as a luxury hotel with swimming pool and health club.

It was sold to developers for £50m last year as part of the Cabinet Office’s plan to reduce the size of the government estate.

Sunningdale was recently named as one of the favourite places to live for people leaving London and looking for a quieter life in the countryside.

Subsequently, the average price of a residential property there is £982,395.

According to the brochure from agents Berkeley Homes, Sunningdale Park will be “a country estate re-imagined, where a spectacular landscape and the captivating history of a country estate will serve as the backdrop to a new community of beautiful homes”.

It adds: “Sunningdale Park offers a unique collection of homes in restored historic estate buildings that will reside alongside new houses and apartments, all meticulously designed and specified for 21st century living.”

The picturesque Sunningdale Estate was chosen as a neutral venue for the four-day tripartite peace talks after the Government agreed to a proportionally-elected Stormont Assembly in 1972.

Conservative Prime Minister Edward Heath, Taoiseach Liam Cosgrave and representatives of the UUP (led by the then Northern Ireland premier Brian Faulkner), SDLP and the Alliance, ultimately signed the contentious ‘Sunningdale Agreement’, which included setting up a ‘Council of Ireland’ comprising 30 members from the Northern Ireland Assembly and an equal number from the Dáil.

Ian Paisley’s DUP and Bill Craig’s Ulster Vanguard Party, who were not invited to the talks and were vehemently opposed to the subsequent agreement, joined forces with the Orange Order to form the United Ulster Unionist Council.

The 1974 General Election, called for by Heath and later regarded as a disastrous decision by the Tories, resulted in UUUC representatives, including Paisley and Craig winning 11 of the dozen Westminster seats.

SDLP leader Gerry Fitt, representing West Belfast, was the only representative who supported the Sunningdale Agreement, the final straw for which came in May of that year when the loyalist Ulster Workers Council called a general strike.

With paramilitaries forcing many workers to stay at home, and road blocks established across Northern Ireland, there was little hope of the newly-formed power-sharing executive continuing.

And when electricity supplies were disrupted, Faulkner and other unionist ministers resigned from the executive, with direct rule from Westminster reimposed.

Three years later, the former Northern Ireland PM, then Lord Faulkner, died following a horse-riding accident near Saintfield, Co Down, aged 56.