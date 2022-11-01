Manslaughter investigation launched after death of father-of-two Aaron Law in Portglenone

A manslaughter investigation has been launched following the death of 34-year-old Aaron Law after an assault in Portglenone on Sunday morning.

The PSNI said the father-of-two died in hospital after sustaining injuries in the incident outside a licensed premises in the Main Street area.

Following the assault, police said Mr Law was taken to hospital with head injuries but later passed away.

A 41-year-old man who had been arrested following the incident remains in custody.

Tributes to Mr Law have been shared on social media, as friends described him as a “terrific dad”.

Friend Jamie Forsythe wrote on Facebook: “A sad, sad few days as one of the best sadly grew his angle wings. An absolutely brilliant mate, got us through tough times, a work colleague for the last 5 years and a terrific dad to his two beautiful kids.

"Loved by everyone, not a bad word was ever said about you. I hope you’re at peace mate, work has lost its life and soul. Will never forget you Aaron. A special, special guy. One-of-a-kind. You made such a positive impact on so many lives.”

PSNI Detective Inspector Michael Hawthorne said: “A report was received at around 1.10am from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service of a man lying unconscious on the footpath. He had sustained a head injury.

“He was taken to hospital for treatment for his injuries but sadly, passed away. He has been named as Aaron Law from the Portglenone area.

“A 41-year-old man who was arrested by police was subsequently released following questioning.

“Aaron was a much-loved father of two children and a cherished son & brother. Our enquiries are ongoing as we work to establish the circumstances surrounding his death, which is devastating for his family and friends.

“I would appeal to anyone who was on Main Street or in premises nearby prior to, or around the time the report was made to us, or anyone who was driving and may have captured what occurred on their dashcam, to get in touch with us.

"I would also appeal to anyone who has any information, no matter how insignificant you think it may be, to call our detectives on 101, quoting reference number 242 of 30/10/22."