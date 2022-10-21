Mapped: North-south Glider route confirmed for Belfast following consultation

A route for the extension of the Glider bus service to north and south Belfast has been confirmed.

The route will proceed along the Antrim Road in the north and Ormeau Road and Saintfield Road in the south.

The second phase of the Glider works also proposes connecting the existing G2 Glider service — which currently links Belfast City Centre to Titanic Quarter — to Queen’s University and Belfast City Hospital.

A consultation on the new routes was held last year and saw significant support for the eventual chosen routes.

The south Belfast route will run from the existing Glider network at City Hall and proceed along Great Victoria Street, Bruce Street, Bankmore Link to Ormeau Road then continuing from Ormeau Road to Ravenhill Road intersection and along the Saintfield Road to Carryduff.

Meanwhile, the north route will travel along Donegall Place, Royal Avenue, Donegall Street and Clifton Street to Carlisle Circus then continuing along Antrim Road to Glengormley.

Translink’s chief executive Chris Conway said the extension will “further transform public transport in the city”.

“It is good news that detailed design work will now commence and we look forward to working with the DfI to deliver the new service as soon as possible and bring the benefits of Glider to people living in the north and south of the city, further improving connectivity across Belfast,” he said.

Following the announcement, Retail NI chief executive Glyn Roberts claimed there are still outstanding issues around deliveries, the potential loss of trade and car parking for disabled shoppers which need to be resolved as part of the work.

The group previously produced their own report last year raising the concerns.

“The Minister has made his decision and we will work with him and his team to progress this scheme,” said Mr Roberts.

“These issues need to be addressed before work is commenced, and Retail NI is very clear that no small business should be in any way be disadvantaged by the proposed Glider routes.

“The Infrastructure Minister needs to meet with our members on the Antrim and Ormeau Roads and agree a way forward which will allay their fears.”

Infrastructure Minister John O’Dowd said: “I know that people across north and south Belfast have been keen to see progress on extending this successful service so I am pleased today to announce my decision on the preferred route.

“My officials will now commence the detailed design of the proposed G3 route along the Antrim Road in the north, and along the Ormeau Road and Saintfield Road in the south.

"It is important that we are ambitious in terms of our public transport provision and therefore I have decided that the north and south routes should extend to Glengormley and Carryduff, respectively; however, the feasibility of such will be further assessed as part of the detailed design.

"The existing City Centre to Titanic Quarter Glider service will also be extended to connect with Queen’s University and the City Hospital.

“My officials will continue to engage with residents, businesses and other stakeholders along the selected route as the detailed design is progressed.”

The first phase of the Glider bus was launched in 2018 and has seen an increase of public transport usage along the existing routes by 70% according to official figures.