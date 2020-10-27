Marchioness of Dufferin and Ava dies aged 79 after short illness

Lady Dufferin's painting of cows that features on the famous yoghurt from the estate

The Marchioness of Dufferin and Ava, known as Lady Dufferin, has died at the age of 79 following a short illness.

The Clandeboye Estate, one of Ireland's oldest and largest estates, said on Tuesday Lady Dufferin, who was born Serena Belinda Rosemary Guinness, was "a friend to so many and was beloved by all".

"Painting and Clandeboye were her twin passions and we can take some solace that her last months with us allowed her to indulge both and brought her peace and happiness doing the things she enjoyed most."

Due to Covid-19 restrictions , there will be a private funeral at Clandeboye in accordance with Lady Dufferin's wishes.

Memorials are also expected to be planned in celebration of her life at both Clandeboye and in London.

Lady Dufferin, who is also known as Lindy Hamilton-Temple-Blackwood, was the daughter of financier Loel Guinness and his second wife, Lady Isabel.

She grew up in Belvoir Castle, the seat of the Dukes of Rutland, but when she was nine her parents divorced and both remarried.

She studied painting as a protegee of Duncan Grant and Oscar Kokoschka.

In 1964, she married her fourth cousin Sheridan, Marquess of Dufferin and Ava, at Westminster Abbey in a ceremony attended by Princess Margaret.

She went on to establish Clandeboye yoghurt, which features her painting of her cows on the packaging.

The notoriously private noblewoman was bequeathed Clandeboye estate, which remains self-sufficient, when her husband Sheridan died in 1988.

A supporter of the Conservation Volunteers (now TCV) since the 1980s, she invited the cross-community environmental group to open its first Northern Ireland branch on the estate, which has also played host to various charities, community events and open days.

The couple had no children.