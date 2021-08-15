Margaret Cooper, stalwart of Shandon Park Golf Club, was ‘a wonderful person, mentor and friend’

Margaret Cooper, who passed away over the weekend. Credit: Shandon Park GC

Tributes have been paid to a “stalwart” of a Belfast golf club, following her death.

Margaret Cooper, who was in her early 60s, was a long-serving bar manager of Shandon Park Golf Club. She passed away on Saturday.

The club took to Twitter to share the news of her passing.

“It is with profound regret that we advise members and friends of @ShandonParkGC of the passing of longtime Bar Manager, Margaret Cooper,” the club said.

“The Captain and Council pass on deepest condolences to Margaret’s family and to all those who knew or worked with her. Fondly remembered.”

Many of those who knew Ms Cooper took to social media to offer their condolences.

“Devastated to hear of the passing of @ShandonParkGC Bar Manager Margaret Cooper. A wonderful person, mentor, friend and stalwart of the club, who will be sadly missed,” one user wrote.

Another said: “Was really fond of Mags, such a character.”

One family friend wrote: “Mags was truly one of a kind.”