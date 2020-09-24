Margaret Ritchie warns more Troubles victims will die without receiving compensation payments

A Northern Ireland peer has warned that more Troubles victims will die without receiving compensation payments if the government does not release money for the victims pension scheme.

Political agreement was reached on the principle of a victims’ pension scheme in the 2014 Stormont House Agreement. However, it was delayed by issues around eligibility and the collapse of Stormont.

Last month, Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill agreed to progress the compensation scheme after a judge ruled that the delays by Sinn Fein were unlawful.

The party had failed to designate a Stormont department to administer the payments.

Westminster approved the payments, expected to be between £2,000 and £10,000 annually, in January.

Former South Down SDLP MP Margaret Ritchie, who is now a member of the House of Lords, has put pressure on Conservative ministers by urging them to “stop stalling” and make funds available for the scheme.

Lady Ritchie added that the more the government “fudge” the more victims are going to die before the pension is implemented.

“The money should not come from the Stormont block grant as this is already under huge pressure,” she stated in her oral question.

“Some of the victims are also from outside Northern Ireland, so it is right and proper that the Treasury should pick up the bill.”

Lady Ritchie added that two Troubles victims recently passed away while waiting for the payments.

She stated that more people are being denied compensation due to the government’s failure to take responsibility. Something she described as “shameful”.

“Those who were injured in the Troubles have suffered enough already,” continued Lady Ritchie. “Many of them had their lives altered and have been bearing the burden of their injuries for decades.

“This should have been settled and agreed long ago. They deserve far better than this.

“I am going to pursue this in the Lords until ministers finally wake up to their responsibilities.

“The more they fudge and prevaricate, the more victims are going to die without receiving a penny. That is a scandal and an outrage.”

In response, a spokesperson for the Northern Ireland Office said: "The Secretary of State is, and always has been, firmly committed to seeing the introduction of this scheme and payments made to victims who have waited too long already.

"The funding for the scheme is to come from the block grant - this is a devolved matter and devolved matters are funded from the block grant. The Executive must now move to ensure the scheme can be opened as soon as possible, so that applications can be processed and payments made to victims."