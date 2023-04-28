Mark Bain: Sad reality of Aughnacloy tragedy is it’s no surprise the notorious A5 has claimed more lives

The road is closed after the fatal accident outside Aughnacloy, Co Tyrone — © Pacemaker Press

Aughnacloy in Co Tyrone is one of those many local villages thousands of people pass through on a daily basis on their way to somewhere else.

A victim of geography and infrastructure planning, it lies along the main route between the north west and the Republic.

Over the years it has been a sorrowing neighbour to more than its fair share of tragic scenes.

Waking up on Thursday morning, there were already signs that something horrible had happened again.

At the north end of Main Street, the SuperValu and petrol station was as far as you could get unless you headed off towards Augher and Clogher.

A steady stream of cars and lorries could be seen moving slowly from that direction.

In hushed tones, conversations around the village included the phrases “so, so sad”, “terrible news” and “isn’t it shocking” drifting from person to person.

Another accident on the A5, and the sad reality was that it came as little surprise.

“It’s a bad one this time,” the woman behind the shop till said. She would likely repeat that to the next customer, and the next.

Piece by piece, a picture of the tragedy will eventually emerge.

“This sounds like an awful, awful tragedy, one that doesn’t bear thinking about or imagining,” said Fr Cathal Deveney, parish priest of Aghaloo and Carnteel.

“This is something that has shocked the entire community here this morning.

“The thoughts and prayers of everyone in the community will be with the families of those involved.

“They will all need guidance over the coming days and weeks and comfort from relatives and friends in the community.”

While the stretch of road heading out of Aughnacloy towards the Ballygawley roundabout was the scene of the tragedy, it will continue to be played out elsewhere.

The A5 Western Transport Corridor project was announced in 2007.

Up until yesterday, 44 people had been killed on the existing road since then.

The stretch between Aughnacloy and Ballygawley remains part of a project that has been held up by legal challenges and financial constraints.

That awful number rose to 47 as the result of the accident just before 7.20am yesterday. The three tragic victims were travelling in a minibus that was involved in a collision with a lorry on a corner near the entrance to the local golf club.

Four other people were taken to hospital.

It’s a sorry tale those who live along the A5 have heard many times before.

The lack of surprise over what happened tells you they expect to be told again in the future.

The initial shock felt by those in and around Aughnacloy travelled north along the A5 to settle in Strabane, where it’s believed the victims lived.

No, road deaths on the A5 are no surprise any more.

They haven’t been for years.