Mark H Durkan astonished as lost photo of late sister turns up in charity shop book

Image taken on school formal night discovered inside novel bought by friend’s mum

Mark H Durkan has expressed disbelief after a photo of his late sister turned up in a book bought from a charity shop 11 years after she died.

Gay Durkan (28), a nurse at Altnagelvin Area Hospital, was found dead at her parents’ home in Derry on September 26, 2011.

Her death was the second tragedy to hit the Durkan family, with another of Mark’s sisters, Deirdre (18), dying in a car crash outside Moneymore.

Mr Durkan previously described Gay as his best friend and an “absolutely brilliant girl” who touched thousands of lives through her private life and healthcare work.

A chance catch-up with a lifelong friend who had returned home to watch Derry City play in the FAI Cup final brought the discovery of Gay’s photo to light.

Eamon McGinley, who lives in England, travelled to Dublin for the match on Sunday.

He had hoped to meet Mr Durkan, only for his friend to go to the wrong hotel.

On his return to Derry, Mr Durkan received a text message from Eamon, saying his mother had stumbled upon something.

Foyle MLA Mr Durkan said he was “blown away” by the discovery, explaining: “He told me his mum had something that she wanted to give me, and that he would swing by and drop it off.

“I’m always curious, so I enquired what it was. Eamon warned me, ‘It’s a bit of a mental story’, and it really is.

“Mrs McGinley recently bought a book in a charity shop. It was a novel by Danielle Steel, Vanished. When she was reading the book, she felt something stuck between the pages, and a photograph fell out.

“It was a photo of me and my sister on the night of her school formal. I remember the picture being taken. I remember our Gay, believe it or not, used to have it on her bedroom wall.

“We lost Gay 11 years ago. I remember her every day, her craic and her compassion.

“I have often wondered about this photograph. Over the years I’ve had a few searches among her old possessions in the hope that it would turn up.

“I’ve asked others if they’d any idea where it might be.

“I am overjoyed to have got it now, but I have no explanation as to how this all came about.

“Nobody in our house remembers having that book or even seeing that book, and I can’t imagine it would be the type of book that Gay would have bought herself.

“Gay always loved the paranormal and supernatural stuff. She was hugely interested in mysteries and unexplained phenomena, and I know she would be absolutely buzzing about the mystery of the formal photo.

“I’ve spoken before about signs that we get from people we love who are no longer with us. To me, this is a sign that Gay is still with us.

“She was proud of me at times when, to be honest, I didn’t give anyone any reasons to be proud.

“I know she’d be so proud now of her wee nephews and nieces that she never met, and of my Luke and the man he’s growing up to be.

“I wish she was here to enjoy them and for them to enjoy her, but they do enjoy getting to hear about her and our Deirdre, their two angel aunties.

“A huge heartfelt thanks to Helen for finding this photo and bringing me such joy.”