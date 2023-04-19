Mark Hall: Man arrested in connection with killing released

Mark Hall, 31, died in hospital after two gunmen fired at least seven shots, including some through the living room window of the home of his mum in west Belfast.

A man (66) arrested in January 2022 by detectives investigating the murder of Mark Hall in west Belfast in December 2021 has been released pending a report to the Public Prosecution Service.

He was arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including murder, attempted murder, perverting the course of justice, fraud, withholding information concerning an arrestable offence and possession of a class B drug with intent to supply.

Mr Hall was killed in a gun attack in west Belfast on December 18.

The 31-year-old was fatally shot through a window of his Rodney Drive home in front of his family.

He was taken to hospital, but later died from his wounds.

A shot was also fired at the sister of the victim, which passed through a handbag and narrowly missed her as she stood on the street outside.

Detective Chief Inspector McGuinness said: “If you have any information, no matter how uncertain you may be or insignificant it may seem, please do the right thing and call us on 101."

The independent charity Crimestoppers is offering a reward of up to £20,000 for information it receives that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible. Reports can be made anonymously.