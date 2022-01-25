Mark Hall murder: Man (40) arrested in connection with killing

Police have arrested a 40-year-old man on suspicion of murder and attempted murder in connection with the murder of west Belfast man Mark Hall last month.

They said the man was arrested in the city on Tuesday morning and remains in custody.

A PSNI spokesperson added: “The investigation continues and anyone with information is asked to contact detectives on 101.”

Mr Hall was shot through a window of his Rodney Drive home in front of his family by two gunmen on December 18.

A shot was also fired at the sister of the victim, which passed through a handbag and narrowly missed her as she stood on the street outside.

Detectives launched a murder investigation following the death of Mr Hall, who was known to police.