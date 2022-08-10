Mark Hall murder: Man (56) arrested as part of west Belfast investigation released on bail

A 56-year-old man arrested by police investigating the murder of west Belfast man Mark Hall has been released on police bail.

He was arrested in the west Belfast area on Wednesday morning, August 10, on suspicion of murder, attempted murder and possession of criminal property.

The PSNI said he has been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Mr Hall was killed in a gun attack in west Belfast on December 18.

The 31-year-old was fatally shot through a window of his Rodney Drive home in front of his family.

He was taken to hospital, but later died from his wounds.

A shot was also fired at the sister of the victim, which passed through a handbag and narrowly missed her as she stood on the street outside.

Detectives launched a murder investigation following the death of Mr Hall, who was known to police.

In June the PSNI reissued an appeal for information in the investigation and offered a reward of up to £20,000 is on offer for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.