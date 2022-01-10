Mark Hall murder: Man (65) released on bail after arrest

Police searches in Rodney Drive following the murder of Mark Hall in west Belfast on December, 19. Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph.

A 65-year-old man arrested by detectives investigating the murder of west Belfast man Mark Hall has been released on bail pending further enquiries.

The PSNI said the man was arrested in Belfast on Sunday on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.

Mr Hall was shot through a window of his Rodney Drive home in front of his family by two gunmen on December 18.

A shot was also fired at the sister of the victim, which passed through a handbag and narrowly missed her as she stood on the street outside.

Detectives launched a murder investigation following the death of Mr Hall, who was known to police.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is encouraged to contact detectives on 101.”