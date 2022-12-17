Mark Hall murder: Police renew appeal one year on from ‘barbaric gun attack’

Crimestoppers is offering a reward of up to £20,000 for information it receives that leads to the arrest and conviction

Mark Hall, 31, died in hospital after two gunmen fired at least seven shots, including some through the living room window of the home of his mum in west Belfast.

PSNI detectives investigating the murder of Mark Hall have revisited the scene of the “violent attack”.

Mark Hall, aged 31, was shot dead in west Belfast one year ago.

He was murdered on the afternoon of Saturday December 18, 2021, just after 4.30pm.

Detective Chief Inspector Neil McGuinness said: "The barbaric gun attack took place at the family home in Belfast’s Rodney Drive.

“This Saturday, one year on, officers have revisited the scene. We’ve been speaking with motorists and pedestrians, and are keen to jog memories.

“This was a planned and violent attack, which took place in a busy, residential area. It happened one week before Christmas – a time when people would have been out and about, preparing for the holiday season.

“It’s left a bereft and heartbroken family, whose world has been turned upside down.

“I am appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the attack, or who may have information, to please do the right thing and come forward.”

Detective Chief Inspector McGuinness is also highlighting a reward of up to £20,000 from Crimestoppers.

He continued: “The independent charity Crimestoppers is offering a reward of up to £20,000 for information it receives that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.

"To stay anonymous, contact Crimestoppers directly on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete their anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

"There is no caller line display, no 1471 facility and computer IP addresses are never traced.”

Information can also be uploaded on the Major Incident Public Portal at https://mipp.police.uk/operation/PSNI20P04-PO1