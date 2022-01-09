Mark Hall murder: PSNI arrest 65-year-old man over fatal shooting of west Belfast man

Police investigating the fatal shooting of west Belfast man Mark Hall have arrested a 65-year-old man on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.

The PSNI said the man was arrested in Belfast on Sunday and remains in custody assisting police with their enquiries.

Mr Hall was shot through a window of his Rodney Drive home in front of his family by two gunmen, police have said.

A shot was also fired at the sister of victim Mark Hall, passing through a handbag and narrowly missing her as she stood in the street outside.

Detectives launched a murder investigation following the death of Mr Hall, who was known to police.

They have continued to appeal for anyone in the area at the time to come forward with information.

A spokesperson added: “Officers continue to appeal to anyone who was in the St James or Rodney Drive area on Saturday and who witnessed any suspicious activity or captured dash-cam footage in the area to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1466 18/12/21.

"You can also submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”