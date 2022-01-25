Mark Hall murder: Second man arrested in connection with shooting

A 62-year-old man has been arrested by detectives investigating the murder of Mark Hall in west Belfast in December.

Mr Hall was shot through a window of his Rodney Drive home in front of his family by two gunmen on December 18.

The 62-year-old was arrested in Belfast on Tuesday evening and remains in custody at this time.

A 40-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder has been released following questioning.

Detectives have said their investigation continues and anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101.